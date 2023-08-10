Which Rockies players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid of August 10 features Rockies players who have also played for the Mariners Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Joe Beimel: A journeyman pitcher, Beimel showcased his skills for the Mariners in 2015 before making a return to the Rockies in 2015, solidifying his reputation as a versatile asset on the mound.

Christian Bergman: Bergman's tenure with the Rockies spanned from 2014 to 2017, while his stint with the Mariners took place in 2017, highlighting his contributions to both teams' pitching rotations.

Henry Blanco: Blanco's veteran presence was felt on the Mariners' roster in 2002 and later with the Rockies in 2004, adding a stabilizing force behind the plate during pivotal moments.

Darren Bragg: In 1999, Bragg contributed his outfield prowess to the Rockies before briefly transitioning to the Mariners in 2001, demonstrating his agility and versatility on the field.

Eric Byrnes: Known for his dynamic playstyle, Byrnes made his mark with the Rockies in 2002 before joining the Mariners in 2008, captivating fans with his energetic performances on both sides.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 10: Other Rockies players who have also played for the Mariners

Rockies Brewers Baseball

Matt Carasiti: Carasiti's pitching arm saw action with the Rockies in 2016, followed by a brief appearance with the Mariners in 2017, as he contributed to both teams' bullpen efforts.

Giovanni Carrara: Carrara showcased his pitching talents for the Rockies in 1997 and later brought his expertise to the Mariners in 2003, displaying his adaptability on different stages.

Jeff Cirillo: Cirillo's bat and fielding skills were on display for the Rockies in 2001, and he continued to make an impact with the Mariners from 2002 to 2003, solidifying his role as a consistent performer.

Greg Colbrunn: Colbrunn's power-hitting was a key asset for the Rockies in 2000, and he continued to impress when he joined the Mariners in 2001, leaving a lasting impact with his offensive prowess.

Darnell Coles: Coles contributed to the Rockies' lineup in 1997, followed by a brief stint with the Mariners in 1998, showcasing his hitting abilities and versatility in both organizations.