Which Rockies players have hit 40+ HR in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid of August 10 features Rockies players who have hit 40+ HR in a season. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Larry Walker (1997) - A cornerstone of Rockies history, Walker's incredible 49 homers in 1997 helped him secure the NL MVP award, showcasing his exceptional power and all-around skills.

Todd Helton (2001) - The face of the Rockies franchise, Helton's 49 homers in 2001 highlighted his consistent dominance at the plate, solidifying his status as a Colorado legend.

Vinny Castilla (1998) - Castilla's remarkable 46 homers in 1998 contributed to the Rockies' offensive firepower, as he became a vital component of their lineup during his prime.

Nolan Arenado (2015) - Known for his defensive prowess, Arenado's 42 homers in 2015 showcased his offensive capabilities, further establishing him as a true two-way star.

Dante Bichette (1995) - Bichette's 40 homers in 1995 exemplified his power-hitting prowess, playing a pivotal role in the Rockies' memorable postseason run.

MLB Immaculate Grid, August 10: Other Rockies players who have hit 40+ HR in a season

Andres Galarraga (1996) - "The Big Cat" Galarraga's 47 homers in 1996 highlighted his dominance in the heart of the Rockies' lineup, solidifying his place in team history.

Matt Holliday (2006) - Holliday's 44 homers in 2006 exemplified his impact as a formidable slugger, contributing to the team's offensive surge and playoff berth.

Ellis Burks (1996) - Burks' 40 homers in 1996 showcased his ability to drive the ball out of the park, adding a powerful presence to the Rockies' roster.

Carlos Gonzalez (2015) - "CarGo" displayed his hitting prowess with 40 homers in 2015, further establishing himself as one of the Rockies' modern-day greats.

Larry Walker (1999) - Walker's consistent power was evident once again with 37 homers in 1999, a testament to his remarkable skills as a feared slugger in Colorado.