Which Rookie of the Year has recorded 40+ HR in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 26

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new online puzzle to delight fans. Almost overnight, the Baseball Reference excersize has become one of the most popular baseball-related games in the world.

The Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 pattern with nine squares that users must populate. To get the correct names, users must take into account the six intersecting clues. While teams that the player has played for is the most common hint, sometimes a career achievement is given.

On Aug. 26, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name Rookie of the Year Award winners who have hit 40 or more homers in their freshman campaign. Unlike some grid questions, which have dozens of answers, only three players have achieved the aforementioned feat.

"Immaculate Grid 146. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Rookie of the Year winners with 40 or more home runs | MLB Immaculate Grid August 26

In 1987, Mark McGwire shocked the world after he connected for 49 home runs for the Oakland Athletics. Not only was the figure enough to lead the MLB in home runs, but it continues to stand up as the most homers hit in a rookie season.

Not only did the performance easily win McGwire the 1987 Rookie of the Year Award, but his three home runs and nine RBIs in the 1988 postseason were curcial to delivering the World Series to Oakland that year.

"Mark McGwire - 05/18/1987" - Random Homers

It was not until 2017 that another Rookie of the Year winner hit 40 or more home runs in his crowning campaign. That was achieved by New York Yankees superslugger Aaron Judge.

The 6-foot-7 outfielder blasted a league-best 52 home runs while also leading the league in runs and walks. Five years later, Judge's 62 home runs set a single season record.

"Once again, Aaron Judge was robbed of the 2017 AL MVP Award… A hill I will die on" - ZT

The most recent Rookie of the Year Award winner to connect for at least 40 homers was Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. The first baseman hit 53 home runs and 120 RBIs as a 24-year old in 2019.

Three years later, his 131 RBIs led the league. Although he has dealt with some injuries this season, he was spared from the Mets 2023 trade deadline firesale, speaking volumes about the difference he has made for the MLB's richest team.