Which Royals pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 30

MLB Immaculate Grid is one of the best ways that fans of all ages can put their MLB knowledge to the test. Through a daily quiz game, the Grid makes sure that there is always something for every fan that plays.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple concept. By referring to the six clues lined up along the x-axis and y-axis, players can populate all nine squares with names of relevant stars, both past and present.

On September 30, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name pitchers who have recorded 20 or more wins in a season while playing for the Kansas City Royals. Let's look at the options.

Kansas City Royals pitchers with 20+ win seasons | MLB Immaculate Grid September 30

Bret Saberhagen did not take long to get accustomed to throwing at the highest level. In 1985, the 21-year old won the AL Cy Young, posting an ERA of 2.87 alongside a leauge-best WHIP of 0.058 as the Royals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals and win the World Series. In 1989, Saberhagen posted 23 wins, the most in MLB, as he went on to win the second Cy Young Award of his career. His 23 wins in 1989 remain the most ever recorded in KC Royals single-season history.

Known for his iconic glasses, pitcher Paul Splittorff spent all of his fifteen MLB seasons in KC. a 1971 Rookie of the Year finalist, Splitteroff amassed a record of 20-11 in 1973. The holder of a career 3.81 ERA, Splitteroff retired in 1984, the year before his team won the World Series.

Right hander Dennis Leonard spent his entire twelve-year career with the Kansas City Royals. His first twenty-win season came in 1977, when Leonard won 20 games, posting a 3.04 ERA in 32 appearances. In 1980, Leonard made a league-best 38 starts, winning another twenty contests.

In addition to Saberhagen, the Royals of the 1980s also had a true ace in the form of Mike Gubicza. The 6-foot-6 flamethrower amassed a 20-8 record in 1988, pitching to a 2.70 ERA, and striking out 173, and posting a HR/9 figure of 0.04 to win the AL Cy Young Award. In 1997, he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, and at the moment works as a broadcaster for the team.