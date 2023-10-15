Which Royals players have had a 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 15 

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one chance to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 15 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Kansas City Royals player has recorded more than 100 RBIs in a season.

Salvador Perez is one player who ticks both categories.

Perez made his MLB debut for the Royals in 2011 and continues to play for the franchise. He racked up an impressive 121 RBIs during the 2021 season.

Perez has been one of the most influential players for Kansas City over the past decade. He helped the team win the World Series in 2015 and also picked up the World Series MVP award that year.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 15: Other Royals players who have had a 100+ RBI season

Jorge Soler

Soler played with the Kansas City Royals for just under five seasons from 2017 to 2021. He recorded 117 RBIs during the 2019 MLB season.

Soler is a two-time World Series champion. He won the title with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

Mike Sweeney

Sweeney played with the Royals for 13 seasons from 1995 to 2007. He holds the franchise record of 144 RBIs in a season, which he achieved during the 2000 MLB campaign.

Sweeney was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.