Which Seattle Mariners players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 24

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 24 features the Seattle Mariners in the second row and the Hall of Fame in the third column. It means that the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify Seattle Mariners players who have been inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Many Mariners players have made it to the Hall of Fame, one of them being, Ichiro Suzuki. Ichiro Suzuki’s baseball career spanned across 28 seasons including both the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and the Major League Baseball.

The initial nine years of his career was spent in NPB with the Orix BlueWave, while in the next twelve years he played with the Seattle Mariners in MLB. Following that, he had two brief stints - one with the New York Yankees and another with the Miami Marlins. After that he returned to the Mariners for the final two seasons of his baseball career.

He has championed two World Baseball Classic titles with the Japanese national team.

In the Major League alone, he has bagged 10 All-Star awards, two AL batting champion awards, one AL MVP award, one AL stolen base leader awards, and one AL Rookie of the Year award. He has also amassed 10 Gold Glove Awards and three Silver Slugger award.

In 2022, he was inducted to the Seattle Mariners MLB Hall of fame. He was also the first MLB player who entered the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame.

Other Seattle Mariners MLB players who are in the Hall of Fame

Other Seattle Mariners players who have been inducted to the Hall of Fame are Ken Griffey Jr., Jamie Moyer, Dan Wilson, Randy Johnson, Edgar Martinez, and Jay Buhner.

Ken Griffey Jr. played as an outfielder in MLB for 22 years, spending most of it with the Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds. He also had a short stint with the Chicago White Sox.

He is one of only 31 players in the game's history to have played through four different calendar decades. Additionally, he achieved numerous accolades, including 13 All-Star awards, 10 Gold Glove awards, and shares tied positions with Don Mattingly and Dale Long for the record of the most consecutive games with a home run.

He was inducted into both the Mariners Hall of Fame and the Reds Hall of Fame. Furthermore, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame after receiving an astonishing 99.32% of the vote, surpassing pitcher Tom Seaver's previous record of 98.84%, a record that stood untouched for 24 years.

