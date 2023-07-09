Which Texas Rangers players have had 30+ stolen bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 09

In the July 9 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid answers, we take a closer look at the Texas Rangers players who have achieved the impressive feat of stealing 30 or more bases in a single season.

Speed and agility on the basepaths have always been crucial in baseball, and these players have showcased their exceptional skills in the art of stealing bases.

Here are the three Rangers players who have 30+ stolen bases and will forever be remembered as key figures in the team's legacy.

1. Bump Wills

Stolen Bases:52 | Year: 1978 | Team:Texas Rangers | League: AL

2. Dave Nelson

Stolen Bases:51 | Year: 1972 | Team:Texas Rangers | League: AL

3. Otis Nixon

Stolen Bases: 50 | Year: 1995 | Team: Texas Rangers | League: AL

Bump Wills etched his name in Texas Rangers' history during the 1978 season, with his exceptional base-stealing skills.

In a remarkable display of speed and agility, Wills stole an impressive 52 bases, surpassing Dave Nelson's previous franchise record of 51 stolen bases set in 1972.

What is MLB Immaculate Grid?

Immaculate Grid is an exciting game designed for MLB enthusiasts, which centers around a 3x3 grid brimming with diverse categories that delve into the world of Major League Baseball.

The primary goal of the MLB Immaculate Grid is to complete the grid by providing nine accurate answers, one for each category. This thrilling challenge encourages players to put their knowledge and passion for the sport to the ultimate test as they strive to uncover the correct answers for each category.

Every day, players are presented with a fresh set of categories accompanied by a series of questions tailored specifically to the world of MLB. These categories span a broad spectrum of topics, encompassing player statistics, team histories, unforgettable moments in baseball, iconic ballparks, and a multitude of other captivating subjects related to the sport.

For those eager to play the MLB Immaculate Grid game, they can either visit the official Immaculate Grid website. They can immerse themselves in the game and submit their answers, or they can choose to follow the game's dedicated Twitter page, where the latest categories and questions are shared regularly.

