Which Tigers players have had a .300+ batting average in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 13 

Players from the Detroit Tigers with a season batting average of at least .300 are on the MLB Immaculate Grid for August 13. The Immaculate Grid measures participants' familiarity with baseball's past, team rosters, and player connections in a 3x3 format.

Ty Cobb fits the description and is a legendary character. In 1911 he had one of the highest averages ever at .420. Cobb had 12 batting titles and the distinction of being the first player to win the Chalmers Award (which was the forerunner of the MVP) bestowed upon him during his illustrious career.

MLB Immaculate Grid, August 13: Other Tigers players with a .300+ batting average in a season

Ron LeFlore: LeFlore, a lightning-quick dynamo, earned praise for his speed and contact hitting in 1976 with a batting average of .325. He set a record for most bases stolen in a single season with 97.

Hank Greenberg: Greenberg was a power-hitting legend whose .339 average in 1937 was a turning point, earning him MVP and All-Star honors. He won two MVP awards and the award that preceded the Hank Aaron Award, the Sporting News Most Valuable Player Award.

Charlie Gehringer: Gehringer was a model of consistency, and his 1937 .371 average encapsulated his hall-of-fame-caliber career. Notably, he won MVP honors that season, playing a crucial role in the Tigers' triumph and solidifying his reputation as a top second baseman.

Norm Cash: Cash received the Silver Slugger Award and attention in 1961 after his strong swing propelled him to a .361 average. Even though he did not win the MVP, his outstanding season helped the Tigers become more well-known and cemented his place in team history.

Miguel Cabrera: A modern-day legend, Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2013, a feat not achieved since 1967, thanks to a .348 average. His position as one of the best hitters in the game was further cemented by this extraordinary accomplishment, which also earned him the MVP and Hank Aaron Awards.