Which Tigers players have had 500+ home runs in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to be a mainstay among baseball fans across the world. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 13 edition of the game.

The final clue across the horizontal plane is a 500+ HR career while the first clue along the vertical plane is Detroit Tigers. Hence, the correct answer is a player who has hit 500+ home runs and also played for the Tigers at some point in their career.

The 500+ HR club in the MLB is an exclusive club that has a total of only 28 players. Among those, only three players have played for the Detroit Tigers at some point in their careers.

The latest player to join the club was Tigers' Miguel Cabrera. The Venezuelan infielder hit the 500th home run of his career in August 2021, against the Toronto Blue Jays, making him the 28th player to achieve the feat. He currently has a total of 508 home runs and counting.

Miguel Cabrera becomes the seventh MLB player to have 3,000 career hits and 500 HR MIGGYMiguel Cabrera becomes the seventh MLB player to have 3,000 career hits and 500 HR MIGGY 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣Miguel Cabrera becomes the seventh MLB player to have 3,000 career hits and 500 HR 💪 https://t.co/NNHGVcYqV7

MetsRewind @metsrewind April 17, 2009: Gary Sheffield cracks a pinch hit HR, No. 500 of his #MLB career to help the @Mets to a 5-4 over the @Brewers at Citi Field. #LGM April 17, 2009: Gary Sheffield cracks a pinch hit HR, No. 500 of his #MLB career to help the @Mets to a 5-4 over the @Brewers at Citi Field. #LGM https://t.co/wB7kpwaYbt

Other Detroit Tigers players who have hit 500+ HRs in their MLB careers

While Miguel Cabrera became the latest Detroit Tigers player to enter the 500+ HR club, there are only two other players in the history of the franchise who have achieved the feat.

The first was Eddie Matthews, who played for the Tigers for two years in 1967 and 1968 before retiring having scored a total of 512 homers.

The second player to belong in the same company was Gary Sheffield, who played for several teams in his MLB career and was part of the Tigers during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He finished his career with a total of 509 home runs.

