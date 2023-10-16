Which Tigers players have also played for the Athletics? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 16

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 197th puzzle on Monday, Oct. 16. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

On Monday, one grid requires fans to guess which Detroit Tigers player has also donned the jersey for the Oakland Athletics. Interestingly, there are 214 players to choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is Robbie Grossman.

Grossman played for the Athletics for two seasons from 2019 to 2020. He played 189 games for them and hit 14 home runs.

In 2021, Grossman joined the Tigers and spent two seasons with the franchise. He hit 25 home runs in 239 games for them.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 16: Other Tigers players who have also played for the Athletics

Dustin Garneau

Garneau had two stints with the Oakland Athletics. He first played with them for one season in 2017 before returning for a brief spell in 2019. The catcher hit two home runs in 26 appearances for them.

In 2021, Garneau joined the Detroit Tigers. He spent two years with the team and played 28 games, hitting six home runs.

Matt Joyce

Joyce played one season with the Detroit Tigers in 2008. He recorded 12 home runs in 92 appearances for the Detroit-based team.

In 2018, Joyce joined the Oakland Athletics. During his two-year stint with the Oakland outfit, he hit 32 home runs in 224 games.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.