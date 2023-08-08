Which Tigers players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8

The MLB Immaculate Grid is one of the best ways for fans to test their knowledge of the game on a daily basis.

Each day, a new 3 x 3 grid is released. Operated by Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid challenges users to look deep into their wealth of baseball knowledge.

Each puzzle has three clues on the y-axis, and three on the x-axis. While the clues are usually team names, sometimes a carrer achievement or statistical value takes the place instead. The aim is to populate the squares with players who apply to both intersecting clues.

On August 8, the Immaculate Grid asked fans to name players who have spent time on both the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. Today, we will be taking a look at some of the viable answers.

Which players have played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid August 8

Cecil Fielder enjoyed significant portions of his career with both teams, and his son Prince would go on to become a star for the later. As a 26-year old in 1985, Fielder went 23-for-30 as a rookie on the Jays. After a brief stint in Japan, Fielder signed with the Tigers. Known for his incredible hitting power, Fielder is one of only four players to clear the left field roof at old Tiger Stadium. Additionally, his 1991 home run stands as the only one to exit Milwaukee County Stadium in its 47-year history.

While David Price may be best-known for his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, he also spent time in Detroit and Toronto. In 2012, the 6-foot-5 leftie registered a 205 record, alongside a 2.56 ERA to win the AL Cy Young Award that season. In 2015, Price once again led the AL in ERA, registering a 2.45 number. He narrowly lost out to Dallas Keuchel of the Houston Astros.

Pitcher David Wells was on hand for the only two Blue Jays World Series victories ever, occuring subsequently in 1992 and 1993. In 237 games between 1990 and his 1995, Wells posted a 47-37 record alongside a 3.48, and a K/9 of 2.23. After being released by the Jays in 1995, he signed with the Tigers. In 1998, while pitching for the New York Yankees, Wells would toss the 15th perfect game in MLB history against the Minnesota Twins.

