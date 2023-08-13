Which Tigers players have also played for the Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13 

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which player has suited up for the Detroit Tigers and also donned the jersey of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Which Tigers players have also played for the Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 13

Interestingly, there have been a total of 167 players who played for both Detroit and Los Angeles in the MLB.

One of the most prominent names to have featured for both teams is none other than Brad Ausmus. The catcher played for four different teams across his 18-year career in the Majors and won three Gold Glove awards.

Ausmus had his first spell with the Tigers in 1996 before leaving to join the Houston Astros. He returned to Detroit in 1999 and played two more seasons with the team.

Interestingly, Ausmus joined the Dodgers in 2009 and had a two-year sojourn with the LA-based franchise before calling it quits with his playing career.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 13: Other players to feature for both Tigers and Dodgers

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Curtis Granderson

Curtis Granderson

Granderson joined the Tigers in 2004 and spent six seasons with the franchise, earning one of his three All-Star honors with the franchise. He also played one season with the Dodgers in 2017.

Wilson Betemit

Betemit joined the Dodgers in 2006 and spent just under two years with the franchise. The Dominican also played one season with Detroit in 2011, playing 40 games and smashing five home runs.

Hiram Bocachica

Bocahica began his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2000 and played just under two seasons with the Los Angeles outfit. The Peurto Rican also had a two-year spell with the Tigers after joining the franchise in 2002.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the second row of the second column.