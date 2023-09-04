Which Tigers players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers Sept. 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with little or no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given nine guesses to fill each grid. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One answer in the Sept. 3 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Detroit Tigers player has also donned the jersey for the Seattle Mariners.

Interestingly, there are 105 players who have played for both teams. One player who ticks both categories is Auston Jackson.

Jackson played just under five seasons with the Tigers from 2010 to 2014. He played 670 games and hit 46 home runs during his time in Detroit. In July 2014, he signed for the Mariners. He played two years there, featuring in 161 games and blasting eight home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 4: Other Tigers players who have played for the Mariners

Matt Tuiasosopo

Tuiasosopo played three seasons with the Seattle Mariners from 2008 to 2010. He featured in 71 games and hit five homers.

In 2013, Tuiasosopo signed for the Detroit Tigers. He played one season with the franchise, playing 81 games and smashing seven home runs.

Casper Wells

Wells played just under two seasons with the Tigers from 2010 to 2011. He made 100 appearances and blasted eight home runs.

In July 2011, Wells signed for the Mariners. He featured in 124 games and hit 17 homers before leaving in Apr. 2013 to join the Oakland Athletics.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.