Which Tigers players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13 

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 133rd puzzle was released on Sunday, Aug. 13. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

One grid on today's edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid game requires fans to guess which Detroit Tigers players have also donned the jersey of the Kansas City Royals.

Which Tigers players have also played for the Royals?

At the time of writing, there have been a total of 89 players who played for both Detroit and Kansas City in the MLB.

One of the most recent players that comes to mind is none other than Joakim Soria. The Mexican pitcher played for nine teams in the Majors, including the Tigers and the Royals.

Soria was drafted by Kansas City in 2006 and made his debut for the team in 2007. He left the Royals in 2011, earning two All-Star honors, before returning to the franchise for two years in 2016.

Interestingly, the pitcher also spent just under two seasons with the Tigers when he signed for them in 2014.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 13: Other players to feature for both Tigers and Royals

Former Detroit Tigers star Mike Aviles

Mike Aviles

Aviles spent just under four seasons with the Royals after joining them in 2008. He then had a one-year sojourn with the Tigers in 2016.

Wilson Betemit

Betemit spent just under two years with Kansas City after signing for the franchise in 2010. He then had a brief spell with Detroit towards the end of 2011.

Josh Anderson

Anderson had a brief stint with the Tigers in 2009. He left the team to join the Royals in the same season. The outfielder didn't play in the MLB after being released by Kansas City.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the second row of the first column.