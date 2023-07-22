Which Tigers players have won the Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 22

Today's edition of the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players who have won the Rookie of the Year award as well as players who have played for the Detroit Tigers. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 22 edition of the game:

The second clue along the horizontal plane is the Detroit Tigers, while the final clue along the vertical plane is a Rookie of the Year winner. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is a player who has won the award while playing for the Tigers.

There are a total of five players in the history of the Detroit Tigers who have won the Rookie of the Year award. Among them, the most recent player to achieve the feat was Michael Fulmer in 2016.

Fulmer is a right-handed pitcher who now plays for the Chicago Cubs. However, he started his MLB career with the Tigers in 2016 and went on to play six seasons for them.

The three other players to achieve the feat while playing for the Tigers are Mark Fidrych, Lou Whitaker and Harvey Kuenn.

Other Detroit Tigers players who have also won the Rookie of the Year award in the MLB

While Michael Fulmer is the most recent Detroit Tigers player to win the Rookie of the Year award in the MLB, another pitcher who has achieved the feat is Justin Verlander, who won the award in 2005.

Verlander started his major league career with the Tigers in 2005 and played for them for over a decade, winning the MVP award as well as a World Series title during that time.

