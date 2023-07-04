Which Twins pitchers have had 40+ saves in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 4

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid has become a mainstay among baseball fans across the world. It gives baseball fans a chance to test their knowledge of the game and its history. The aim of the game is to fill the nine grids with the correct answers corresponding to the clues against the grid.

Here is a look at the correct answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 4.

The third clue for the day along the horizontal side is a 40+ save season for a pitcher, while the second clue on the vertical plane is the Minnesota Twins. Thus, the correct answer is a Twins pitcher who has made 40+ saves in a single season.

There are several players who have had a 40+ save season for the Twins. The latest player to do it was Joe Nathan in 2009. He was a relief pitcher in the 2000s who spent the longest stint of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

Nathan achieved 40+ saves in a single season no less than three times with the Twins. This makes him the correct answer since he is also the most recent player to do it in 2009.

Other Minnesota Twins players who have had 40+ saves in a single MLB season

A save in baseball is usually recorded by a relief pitcher in baseball. It is when a pitcher is able to preserve his team's lead into the ninth innings of a game. As a result, it is usually achieved by a closer whose effectiveness can be measured by the number of saves that he has.

There are a few Minnesota Twins players to achieve a 40+ save season in the MLB. Notably, Eddie Guardado achieved it twice with the Twins, once in 2002 and then in 2003. Other correct answers include Rick Aguilera and Jeff Reardon.

