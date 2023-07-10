Which Twins pitchers have won CY Young award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become incredibly popular among avid baseball fans. This daily online game tests your baseball knowledge and leaves little room for errors.

In the Immaculate Grid, there's a 3-by-3 grid layout with categories labeled above each section. Participants have a total of nine tries to match each grid with the right answer.

In the grid for July 10, the Minnesota Twins are listed in the second row, and CY Young is positioned in the third column. It means that the answer to the grid involves the names of Twins players who have won the CY Young award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A Minnesota Twins player who has won CY Young award is Johan Santana. Santana, a starting pitcher, played for the Minnesota Twins from 2000 to 2007 and the New York Mets from 2008 to 2012 in the MLB.

With the Twins, he won two Cy Young Awards, appeared in four All-Star games, and earned a pitching triple crown in 2006. Notably, on Jun. 1, 2012, Santana pitched the first no-hitter in New York Mets history during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2006, Santana secured his second Cy Young Award, joining the ranks of 14 players in MLB history to have won the award multiple times. Notably, he became one of only five pitchers, alongside Roger Clemens, Pedro Martínez, Greg Maddux and Sandy Koufax, to win the award by a unanimous vote multiple times. Koufax holds the record of achieving the feat three times.

Other Twins players who have won the award are Frank Viola and Jim Perry.

Other Minnesota Twins MLB players who have won CY Young Award

Another Minnesota Twins player who has won CY Young Award is Frank Viola. Viola, drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1981, made his MLB debut in 1982. Despite his lackluster numbers, he became a mainstay in the Twins' rotation for seven seasons, registering 112 of his 176 career wins.

Viola's standout year was 1988, where he achieved a remarkable 24-7 record, 2.64 ERA and won the AL Cy Young Award.

He played a pivotal role in the Twins' 1987 World Series win, earning the World Series Most Valuable Player title. Viola's career showcased his mastery of the circle change, and he remains a beloved figure among baseball enthusiasts.

Poll : 0 votes