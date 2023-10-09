Which Twins players have also played for the Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 9

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 190th puzzle on Monday, Oct. 9. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

On Monday, one grid requires fans to guess which Minnesota Twins player has also donned the jersey for the Houston Astros. Interestingly, there are 63 different players to choose from.

One name that ticks both categories is Carlos Correa.

Correa played seven seasons with the Astros from 2015 to 2021. He played 752 games and hit 133 home runs during his time in Houston and helped the team win the World Series in 2017.

In 2022, Correa joined the Twins and he continues to play for them. The two-time All-Star has featured in 271 games and hit 40 home runs for Minnesota so far.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 9: Other Twins players who have also played for the Astros

Adam Everett

Everett played seven seasons with the Houston Astros from 2001 to 2007. He played 649 games for them and hit 35 home runs.

In 2008, Everett had a brief stint with the Minnesota Twins. He hit two home runs in 48 appearances for them.

Juan Centeno

Centeno played one season with the Minnesota Twins in 2016. He played 55 games for them and smashed three home runs.

In 2017, Centeno played one year with the Houston Astros. He played 22 games and hit two home runs to help the Astros win the World Series that season.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the second row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.