Which Twins players have also played for the Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs come in at a crossover in today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Over the course of their lengthy histories, there have been 163 players who have played for both teams. It's your job to name just one, and the rarer the better.

Joe Nathan played for Twins and Cubs

Joe Nathan, infamous Twins closer, played for both of these teams. He was with the Twins from 2004 to 2011. He then played for the Cubs briefly in 2016. At the time of writing, just 6% of people had used his name in this square.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31: Which Twins players have also played for the Cubs?

Here's who else played for both the Cubs and Twins:

Alex Avila (2020 with MIN, 2017 with CHC)

Billy Hamilton (2022 with MIN, 2020 with CHC)

Brandon Kintzler (2016-2017 with MIN, 2018-2019 with CHC)

Fernando Rodney (2018 with MIN, 2015 with CHC)

Andrelton Simmons (2021 with MIN, 2022 with CHC)

Pat Mahomes, not the NFL star but his MLB father, played for both of these teams, too. The infielder was with the the Twins from 1992-1996 and ended up with the Cubs in 2002.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They can tell you every single one of the 163 players who have done this feat, which can help lower your rarity score by a wide margin.