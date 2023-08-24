Which Twins players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid requires players to know which MLB stars ever played for the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins. These AL Central rivals, fortunately, have had several players wear both uniforms.

Liam Hendriks is known for being an iconic part of the Chicago White Sox bullpen. However, he played for both these teams before then. From 2011 to 2013, he was with the Twins. In 2014, he landed with the Royals. At the time of writing, just 2% of players had used his name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24: Which Twins players have also played for the Royals?

Here are some other players who played for both the Twins and Royals:

Homery Bailey (2020 with MIN, 2019 with KCR)

Billy Hamilton (2022 with MIN, 2019 with KCR)

Philip Humber (2008-2009 with MIN, 2010 with KCR)

Chuck Knoblauch (1989-1990 with MIN, 1991 with KCR)

Jorge Lopez (2022-2023 with MIN, 2018-2020 with KCR)

Ervin Santanta, 2015-2018 with MIN, 2013, 2021 with KCR)

Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew also achieved this feat. He was with the Twins from 1954 to 1974 before finishing his career with a stop with the Royals in 1975.

Harmon Killebrew played for the Twins and Royals

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have a database that can tell you every single player who ever wore a Twins and Royals uniform. This can help your rarity score.