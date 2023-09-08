Which Twins players have played with the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 8

The latest version of the MLB Immaculate Grid was released on Friday, 8th September. The 3x3 grid allows fans to delve into nine different questions that test their MLB knowledge. One of today's grids required fans to guess the players who have represented both the Twins and the Brewers in the league.

There are a total of 71 players who have been a part of both clubs in their MLB careers. Among them, 55 of them have batted for both clubs while 33 of them have been a pitcher, respectively.

Listed below are some of the players who made an amazing appearance in one of the two teams:

Tom Brunansky

Brunansky is one of the early baseball players who had the liberty to don the jerseys of both, the Twins and the Brewers. Brunansky's career with the Twins spanned from 1982 to 1988, and he played two seasons in 1993 and 1994 with the Brewers. During his stint with the Twins, Brunansky smashed 163 home runs, while he hit 6 homers with the Brewers. In total, Brunansky hit 169 homers with both teams, tailing behind Paul Molitor who hit 160 home runs with Brewers and a total of 184 homers with both clubs.

Brandon Kintzler

One of the best pitchers who played extensively for both teams is Brandon Kintzler. He played with the Twins in 2016 and 2017 while maintaining an ERA of 2.98. Furthermore, during his 5-year tenure with the Brewers, he managed to pitch at 3.38 ERA.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 8: Other Twins players who have played with the Brewers

Some of the players have been a part of the Twins and the Brewers in recent times like Jorge López, Jonathan Schoop, Logan Morrison, Juan Centeno, and Trevor Megill among others. These players were part of the rosters of the Twins and the Brewers in the last 8 years. On the contrary, there are some players who represented both clubs quite a while back, for example, Rich Becker, Brian Harper, Todd Ritchie, Damian Miller, and a few more.