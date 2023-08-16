Which White Sox pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16

Which Chicago White Sox pitchers have won more than 20 games in a season? That's the question that MLB Immaculate Grid players will have to answer today. They have a fairly illustrious pitching history, which will help.
Ed Walsh had one of the most mindblowing seasons back in 1908. The White Sox ace won an astounding 40 games. Since that's so much more than 20, most people probably won't remember him. He was used 2% of the time at the time of writing.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16: Which White Sox pitchers have won 20+ wins in a season?
Here are some more players who achieved this feat for the White Sox and when they did it:
- Eddie Cicotte • 1919 29
- Eddie Cicotte • 1917 28
- Ed Walsh • 1911 27
- Ed Walsh • 1912 27
- Doc White • 1907 27
- Red Faber • 1921 25
- Frank Smith • 1909 25
- Red Faber • 1915 24
- Clark Griffith • 1901 24
- LaMarr Hoyt • 1983 24
- Jim Scott • 1915 24
- Ed Walsh • 1907 24
- Wilbur Wood • 1972 24
- Wilbur Wood • 1973 24
- Nick Altrock • 1905 23
- Red Faber • 1920 23
- Frank Smith • 1907 23
- Lefty Williams • 1919 23
- Richard Dotson • 1983 22
- Thornton Lee • 1941 22
- Ted Lyons • 1927 22
- Ted Lyons • 1930 22
- Jack McDowell • 1993 22
- Frank Owen • 1906 22
- Reb Russell • 1913 22
- Lefty Williams • 1920 22
- Wilbur Wood • 1971 22
- Early Wynn • 1959 22
Check out Baseball Reference, as they can tell you every single pitcher to achieve this rare feat with the White Sox. There haven't been many in a long time, but this article should give you some insight.