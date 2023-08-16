Which White Sox pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16

Which Chicago White Sox pitchers have won more than 20 games in a season? That's the question that MLB Immaculate Grid players will have to answer today. They have a fairly illustrious pitching history, which will help.

Ed Walsh had one of the most mindblowing seasons back in 1908. The White Sox ace won an astounding 40 games. Since that's so much more than 20, most people probably won't remember him. He was used 2% of the time at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16: Which White Sox pitchers have won 20+ wins in a season?

Here are some more players who achieved this feat for the White Sox and when they did it:

Eddie Cicotte • 1919 29

Eddie Cicotte • 1917 28

Ed Walsh • 1911 27

Ed Walsh • 1912 27

Doc White • 1907 27

Red Faber • 1921 25

Frank Smith • 1909 25

Red Faber • 1915 24

Clark Griffith • 1901 24

LaMarr Hoyt • 1983 24

Jim Scott • 1915 24

Ed Walsh • 1907 24

Wilbur Wood • 1972 24

Wilbur Wood • 1973 24

Nick Altrock • 1905 23

Red Faber • 1920 23

Frank Smith • 1907 23

Lefty Williams • 1919 23

Richard Dotson • 1983 22

Thornton Lee • 1941 22

Ted Lyons • 1927 22

Ted Lyons • 1930 22

Jack McDowell • 1993 22

Frank Owen • 1906 22

Reb Russell • 1913 22

Lefty Williams • 1920 22

Wilbur Wood • 1971 22

Early Wynn • 1959 22

Check out Baseball Reference, as they can tell you every single pitcher to achieve this rare feat with the White Sox. There haven't been many in a long time, but this article should give you some insight.