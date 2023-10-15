Which White Sox players have had a 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 15 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Chicago White Sox and a 100 RBI season. This is an illustrious feat, which makes it pretty rare to have tons of players who've done it. Nevertheless, you need to name one such player who's done so in order to complete the grid today. There are a over 40 possible choices for this prompt.

Frank Thomas did this quite often. He nearly had a record-setting season in 2000, when he recorded the second-most RBIs in team history with 143. He was used by 41% of players at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 15: Which White Sox players have had a 100+ RBI season?

Here are some more players who've recorded 100 RBI for the White Sox:

Albert Belle • 1998 152

Frank Thomas • 2000 143

Zeke Bonura • 1936 138

Magglio Ordonez • 2002 135

Frank Thomas • 1996 134

Luke Appling • 1936 128

Frank Thomas • 1993 128

Magglio Ordonez • 2000 126

Frank Thomas • 1997 125

José Abreu • 2019 123

Shoeless Joe Jackson • 1920 121

Jermaine Dye • 2006 120

Al Simmons • 1933 119

José Abreu • 2021 117

Paul Konerko • 2004 117

Magglio Ordonez • 1999 117

Eddie Robinson • 195 1117

Albert Belle • 1997 116

Minnie Minoso • 1954 116

Happy Felsch • 1920 115

Frank Thomas • 1992 115

Smead Jolley • 1930 114

Dick Allen • 1972 113

Harold Baines • 1985 113

Paul Konerko • 2006 113

Carlos Lee • 2003 113

Magglio Ordonez • 200 1113

George Bell • 1992 112

Paul Konerko • 2010 111

Earl Sheely • 1925 111

Frank Thomas • 1995 111

Gee Walker • 1939 111

Zeke Bonura • 1934 110

Floyd Robinson • 1962 109

Frank Thomas • 1991 109

Frank Thomas • 1998 109

Jim Thome • 2006 109

Bibb Falk • 1926 108

José Abreu • 2014 107

Carlton Fisk • 1985 107

Harold Baines • 1982 105

Paul Konerko • 2011 105

Minnie Minoso • 1960 105

Frank Thomas • 2003 105

Robin Ventura • 1996 105

Paul Konerko • 2002 104

Minnie Minoso • 1953 104

Carl Reynolds • 1930 104

Eddie Robinson • 1952 104

Al Simmons • 1934 104

Jose Abreu's 2021 season is the most recent entry to this list. He's on the Astros now, but he used to be the premier RBI guy in Chicago's lineup. He achieved this most years with the team.

Jose Abreu had 100 RBI with the White Sox

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Every single day, this article and others like it come out and can help you with all nine answers. They may even lower your rarity score.