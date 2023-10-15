Which White Sox players have had a 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 15 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Chicago White Sox and a 100 RBI season. This is an illustrious feat, which makes it pretty rare to have tons of players who've done it. Nevertheless, you need to name one such player who's done so in order to complete the grid today. There are a over 40 possible choices for this prompt.
Frank Thomas did this quite often. He nearly had a record-setting season in 2000, when he recorded the second-most RBIs in team history with 143. He was used by 41% of players at the time of writing.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 15: Which White Sox players have had a 100+ RBI season?
Here are some more players who've recorded 100 RBI for the White Sox:
- Albert Belle • 1998 152
- Frank Thomas • 2000 143
- Zeke Bonura • 1936 138
- Magglio Ordonez • 2002 135
- Frank Thomas • 1996 134
- Luke Appling • 1936 128
- Frank Thomas • 1993 128
- Magglio Ordonez • 2000 126
- Frank Thomas • 1997 125
- José Abreu • 2019 123
- Shoeless Joe Jackson • 1920 121
- Jermaine Dye • 2006 120
- Al Simmons • 1933 119
- José Abreu • 2021 117
- Paul Konerko • 2004 117
- Magglio Ordonez • 1999 117
- Eddie Robinson • 195 1117
- Albert Belle • 1997 116
- Minnie Minoso • 1954 116
- Happy Felsch • 1920 115
- Frank Thomas • 1992 115
- Smead Jolley • 1930 114
- Dick Allen • 1972 113
- Harold Baines • 1985 113
- Paul Konerko • 2006 113
- Carlos Lee • 2003 113
- Magglio Ordonez • 200 1113
- George Bell • 1992 112
- Paul Konerko • 2010 111
- Earl Sheely • 1925 111
- Frank Thomas • 1995 111
- Gee Walker • 1939 111
- Zeke Bonura • 1934 110
- Floyd Robinson • 1962 109
- Frank Thomas • 1991 109
- Frank Thomas • 1998 109
- Jim Thome • 2006 109
- Bibb Falk • 1926 108
- José Abreu • 2014 107
- Carlton Fisk • 1985 107
- Harold Baines • 1982 105
- Paul Konerko • 2011 105
- Minnie Minoso • 1960 105
- Frank Thomas • 2003 105
- Robin Ventura • 1996 105
- Paul Konerko • 2002 104
- Minnie Minoso • 1953 104
- Carl Reynolds • 1930 104
- Eddie Robinson • 1952 104
- Al Simmons • 1934 104
Jose Abreu's 2021 season is the most recent entry to this list. He's on the Astros now, but he used to be the premier RBI guy in Chicago's lineup. He achieved this most years with the team.
