Which White Sox players have a 200+ K season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid requires players to name one individual who recorded a 200 strikeout season as a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. Luckily, there are 22 individual seasons of such performance.
Dylan Cease, the current White Sox ace, has achieved this feat a couple of times. He has seasons of 200 or more strikeouts recorded in 2022 and 2021. He's on pace to do it again this year, too. He was used by 20% of Immaculate Grid players at the time of writing.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11: Which White Sox players have a 200+ K season?
Here's every 200 strikeout season in White Sox history:
- Chris Sale • 2015 274
- Ed Walsh • 1908 269
- Ed Walsh • 1910 258
- Ed Walsh • 1911 255
- Ed Walsh • 1912 254
- Chris Sale • 2016 233
- Lucas Giolito • 2019 228
- Dylan Cease • 2022 227
- Dylan Cease • 2021 226
- Chris Sale • 2013 226
- Gary Peters • 1967 215
- Javier Vazquez • 2007 213
- Wilbur Wood • 1971 210
- Tom Bradley • 1972 209
- Chris Sale • 2014 208
- Esteban Loaiza • 2003 207
- Tom Bradley • 1971 206
- Ed Walsh • 1907 206
- Gary Peters • 1964 205
- Lucas Giolito • 2021 201
- Alex Fernandez • 1996 200
- Javier Vazquez • 2008 200
Naturally, former White Sox ace Chris Sale did this feat a couple of times. He also has the most strikeouts in White Sox history with a 274 season in 2015. That was before he went to the Boston Red Sox.
He and Cease will likely be more common answers, since they're more modern and they have multiple entries on the list. Those who barely did it, like Alex Fernandez or Tom Bradley, might be rarer answers.