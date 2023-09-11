Which White Sox players have a 200+ K season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid requires players to name one individual who recorded a 200 strikeout season as a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. Luckily, there are 22 individual seasons of such performance.

Dylan Cease, the current White Sox ace, has achieved this feat a couple of times. He has seasons of 200 or more strikeouts recorded in 2022 and 2021. He's on pace to do it again this year, too. He was used by 20% of Immaculate Grid players at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11: Which White Sox players have a 200+ K season?

Here's every 200 strikeout season in White Sox history:

Chris Sale • 2015 274

Ed Walsh • 1908 269

Ed Walsh • 1910 258

Ed Walsh • 1911 255

Ed Walsh • 1912 254

Chris Sale • 2016 233

Lucas Giolito • 2019 228

Dylan Cease • 2022 227

Dylan Cease • 2021 226

Chris Sale • 2013 226

Gary Peters • 1967 215

Javier Vazquez • 2007 213

Wilbur Wood • 1971 210

Tom Bradley • 1972 209

Chris Sale • 2014 208

Esteban Loaiza • 2003 207

Tom Bradley • 1971 206

Ed Walsh • 1907 206

Gary Peters • 1964 205

Lucas Giolito • 2021 201

Alex Fernandez • 1996 200

Javier Vazquez • 2008 200

Naturally, former White Sox ace Chris Sale did this feat a couple of times. He also has the most strikeouts in White Sox history with a 274 season in 2015. That was before he went to the Boston Red Sox.

Lucas Giolito had 200 strikeouts for the White Sox

He and Cease will likely be more common answers, since they're more modern and they have multiple entries on the list. Those who barely did it, like Alex Fernandez or Tom Bradley, might be rarer answers.