Which White Sox players have had 40+ home runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 16

MLB Immaculate Grid's new puzzle involves a cross between the Chicago White Sox and 'batters with 40+ HRs in a season'. Here, we assess the probable answers.

The third column and the third row involves the White Sox and the statistic 40+ home runs in a season. Fans have to guess names of players from the franchise who have achieved this feat. One of the most common answers is White Sox legend Frank Thomas.

The former Hall of Famer spent the first 15 years of his career with the franchise. Thomas made five consecutive All-Star apperances, from 1993 to 1997. Such was his prowess with the bat that he won the AL MVP in 1993 and 1994. He also won the Silver Slugger award four times, too.

His jersey #35 was retired by the Chicago White Sox at the time of his retirement. The Designated Hitter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 with a 83.7% ballot in his very first year after retirement in 2008 with the Oakland A's.

Thomas scored 40 or more home runs in three times from 1993 to 1996 and would have also achieved the feat in 1994 if not for the MLB Strike. He also scored 42 and 43 home runs in 2000 and 2003 respectively.

Other Chicago White Sox players who have hit more than 40 home runs in a season

The most recent batter to hit 40+ dingers in a season for the White Sox is Todd Frazier. The former infielder hit 40 blasts in the 2016 season, the first with the franchise after moving from the Cincinnati Reds.

Another Reds legend who made his way to Chicago and got some good stats is Adam Dunn. The outfielder notched up All Star appearances with both teams and recorded 41 home runs in the 2012 season with the White Sox.

