Which White Sox players have also played for the Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16

On August 16, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have suited up for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox. Despite the geographical proximity between these two teams, they occupy different leagues, and have traditionally not seen very much of each other.

Released daily, the Immaculate Grid aims to test the knowledge of baseball fans everywhere. The 3 x 3 comes with nine squares to populate with the names of MLB stars. Hints are given along the x and y axes to help give you a clue.

Let's take a look at some of the players who are viable for the Immaculate Grid today, August 16.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 136. Retweet or reply with your score" - MLB Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals | MLB Immaculate Grid August 16 2023

Before the 2022 season, pitcher Lance Lynn signed a two-year deal with the White Sox. While this did not stop the team from trading the 6-foot-5 right hander to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the recent deadline, Lynn has put up some good numbers for the Cards and the Sox. Making his MLB debut for the Cards in 2011, Lynn posted a 18-7 record alongside an ERA of 3.78 to gain an All-Star nod in 2012. However, Lynn's best year came as a member of the 2019 White Sox, when he put up a 2.69 ERA alongside a 11-6 record.

Expand Tweet

"Lance Lynn ties the White Sox franchise record with his 16th strikeout of the game!" - Talkin' Baseball

Older thans will remember speedster Mickey Minoso. A Cuban who originally got his start in the Negro Leagues, Minoso joined the Chicago White Sox shortly after integration, and became a star in no time. Minoso's 31 stolen bases in 1951 led the MLB, and he would once again emerge as a stolen base champ in 1952 and 1953. Between 1957 and 1960, Minoso hit .306/.386/.472 with 77 home runs and 380 RBIs. Minoso was inducted, posthumously, into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.

AJ Pierzynski's no-nonsense attitude made him one of the most controversial players of modern time. A catcher who played for nearly two decades, Pierzynski began his career with the Minnesota Twins before winning the 2005 World Series as a member of the White Sox. In his 2006 campaign for the Sox, he hit .295 with an OPS of .769 alongside 16 home runs and 64 RBIs. Pierzynski joined the Cards in 2014, but only played 30 games before retiring two years later.

Expand Tweet

"AJ Pierzynski wins home run championship at #HoFClassic #wearecooperstown" - Cooperstown Crier

The final entry for this portion of the August 16 Immaculate Grid is Tyler Greene. The utility infielder had a promisiing outlook after he was taken in the second round of the 2002 Draft. However, Greene was never able to hit .225 during his first three seasons with the Cards. He was eventually shipped to the Houston Astros, and then the White Sox, where he would retire in 2013