Which White Sox players have recorded 500+ HR in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 142nd puzzle on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for error while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which player has more than 500 home runs and has also played for the Chicago White Sox.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One of the more famous players who ticks both categories is Jim Thome.

Thome played in the MLB for 22 seasons. The slugger finished his career in the big league with 612 home runs. He spent just under four years with the White Sox from 2006-2009.

Thome earned five All-Star honors and a Silver Slugger Award in 1996. He was inducted into the Cleveland Guardians' Hall of Fame in 2018.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 22: Other players to have 500+ home runs and played for Chicago White Sox

Former Chicago White Sox star Frank Thomas

Frank Thomas

Thomas played 19 seasons in the MLB and racked up 521 home runs. He played 16 years with the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005.

Across his career in the Majors, Thomas earned five All-Star honors, won two AL MVP awards and four Silver Slugger Awards. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Sammy Sosa

Sosa spent 19 years in the MLB and smashed 609 home runs. The right fielder had a three-year sojourn with the White Sox from 1989-1991.

Sosa finished his career with seven All-Star honors and six Silver Slugger Awards.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.