Which Yankees pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town among baseball fans. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day

The 147th puzzle was released on Sunday, Aug. 27 and one grid requires fans to guess which New York Yankees players have more than 20 wins in a season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

There have been several Yankees players who have achieved the feat over the years. One of the more recent pitched to have more than 20 wins in a season is CC Sabathia.

Sabathia played for the New York outfit from 2009-2019. He racked up 21 wins during the 2010 season.

Sabathia earned six All-Star honors during his 19 years in the MLB. He also won the World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 27: Other Yankees players who have 20+ wins in a season

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

Andy Pettitte

Pettitte racked up 21 wins in the 1996 and 2003 seasons respectively while playing for the New York Yankees. He also won five World Series titles with the Bronx Bombers.

Pettitte made his debut for the Yankees in 1995 and ended his first stint with the team in 2003. He also played with the New York outfit from 2007–2010 and 2012–2013.

Across 19 seasons in the MLB, Pettitte earned three All-Star honors. The Yankees retired his uniform number 46 in 2005.

Jack Chesbro

Chesbro recorded more than 20 wins thrice during his career with the New York Highlanders (now known as New York Yankees). He put up 41 wins in 1904, 23 wins in 1906 and 21 wins in 1903.

Chesbro played just under seven seasons with the New York outfit from 1903–1909. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.