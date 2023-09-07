Which Yankees players have 40+ saves in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 7

The New York Yankees have a long history of very good relief pitchers. Today's MLB Immaculate Grid is tasking players with naming one who had over 40 saves in a single season. The Yankees have been around longer than most teams, but do they have players with that many saves?

Everyone knows Mariano Rivera, the all-time saves leader for MLB history, had 40 save seasons with the Yankees. He did it frequently, in fact, posting the number in 2004, 2001, 1999, 2009, 2011, 2013, 1997, 2005 and 2003.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 7: Which Yankees players have 40+ saves in a season?

Here's the full list of every single pitcher to have done this feat with the Yankees. Spoiler alert, there's a lot of Mariano Rivera as he was their closer for decades and racked up the statistic:

Mariano Rivera • 2004 53 saves

Mariano Rivera • 2001 50 saves

Dave Righetti • 1986 46 saves

Mariano Rivera • 1999 45 saves

Mariano Rivera • 2009 44 saves

Mariano Rivera • 2011 44 saves

Mariano Rivera • 2013 44 saves

Mariano Rivera • 1997 43 saves

Mariano Rivera • 2005 43 saves

John Wetteland • 1996 43 saves

Rafael Soriano • 2012 42 saves

Mariano Rivera • 2003 40 saves

Rafael Soriano had 40 saves with the Yankees

Using John Wetteland, Dave Righetti or Rafael Soriano is a very wise choice here. They're the only other options, and everyone is going to immediately try Rivera. This is an easy way to lower your rarity score.