Which Yankees players have been All-Stars? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 19

New York Yankees players who have been All-Stars are featured today in MLB Immaculate Grid Answers of August 19. The Immaculate Grid measures participants' familiarity with baseball's past, team rosters, and player connections in a 3x3 format.

Many players from New York Yankees have appeared in All-stars. But this year only Gerrit Cole went to All star, as the captain Aaron Judge has been on the injured list since early June with a sprained right big toe as a reserve outfielder.

He was replaced on the AL's roster by the Rangers' Adolis García. Although Aaron Judge went to All-star on five occasions, Alex Rodriguez of the Yankees also achieved the honor multiple times.

MLB Immaculate Grid, August 19: Other Yankees players who have been All-Stars

Aaron Judge

Giancarlo Stanton (2022): Stanton's hitting skills earned a place in All-Star, his ability to deliver clutch performances and drive in runs for the Yankees in the 2022 season was praised by all.

Nestor Cortes (2022): Cortes' performance in the game earned him an All-Star selection, and his impact as a valuable pitcher for the Yankees during the 2022 campaign was appreciable.

Clay Holmes (2022): Holmes' outstanding contributions from the bullpen led him To All-Stars, he played the role of reliever who played a crucial part in the Yankees' success in the 2022 season.

Jose Trevino (2022): Trevino's strong play behind the plate and at-bat led to his All-Star selection, he went as a catcher for the Yankees in the 2022 season.

Aroldis Chapman (2019, 2021): Chapman's impressive performances earned him multiple All-Star selections, fixing his reputation as one of the top relievers in the league during the 2021 and 2019 seasons.

Gary Sánchez (2019): Sánchez's offensive skills earned him an All-Star selection, he went as a catcher and a key contributor to the Yankees' lineup in the 2019 season.

DJ LeMahieu (2019): LeMahieu's all-arounder talent on the field earned him his place in All-Star, he had versatility and ability to adapt in the game both defensively and offensively during the 2019 season.

Masahiro Tanaka (2019): Tanaka's strong pitching performances earned him an All-Star recognition, underlining his role as a reliable starter for the Yankees' rotation during the 2019 season.