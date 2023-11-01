Which Yankees players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 1

The MLB Immaculate Grid posted its 213th puzzle on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to complete a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for error while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

On Wednesday, one grid requires fans to guess which New York Yankees player has also donned the jersey of the Toronto Blue Jays. Interestingly, there are 124 players to choose from.

One of the many players who fit the bill is Melky Cabrera.

Cabrera played with the New York Yankees for five seasons from 2005 to 2009. He recorded 36 home runs in 579 games for them. He also won the World Series in his final season with New York.

In 2013, Cabrera joined the Toronto Blue Jays and played two seasons with them. He hit 19 home runs in 227 appearances for the Toronto outfit.

Josh Donaldson

Donaldson played with the Toronto Blue Jays for just under four seasons from 2015 to 2018. He recorded 116 home runs in 462 appearances.

Donaldson also played just under two seasons with the New York Yankees from 2022 to 2023. He hit 25 home runs in 167 games for the Bronze Bombers.

Brandon Drury

Drury had a brief spell with the Yankees in 2018 before joining the Blue Jays later that year. He hit one home run in 18 games for the New York outfit.

Drury also spent just under three seasons with Toronto. He managed 15 home runs in 149 games for the Blue Jays.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.