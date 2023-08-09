Which Yankees players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 9

The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants find themselves at a crossroads with the MLB Immaculate Grid on August 9. That will force players to find an MLB star who suited up for both franchises. Fortunately, there's a recent answer that might be fairly rare.

Mike Tauchman made a bit of a name for himself with the Yankees as he became a key player for them amidst a lot of injuries in 2019 and 2020. He eventually joined the Giants for a spell in 2021.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 9: Which Yankees players have also played for the Giants?

Thairo Estrada is having an excellent year for the Giants, but he was once a Yankees prospect. He played for them from 2019-2020 before moving to the Bay.

Here are some other good names to use for those who've played for both MLB teams:

Carlos Beltran (a Yankee from 2014-2016, a Giant in 2011)

Melky Cabrera (2005-2009 in NY, 2012 in SF)

Rich Gossage (1978-1989 in NY, 1989 with SF)

Randy Johnson (in New York in 2005, 2006 and in San Francisco in 2009)

Don Laresen (Yankee from 1955-1959, Giant from 1962-1964)

Willie Calhoun is another rare, recent answer. He played for New York this season before being DFA'd and last year, he was on the Giants.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference, as they have a vast database with every single random player to qualify for this prompt. This can help your rarity score tremendously.