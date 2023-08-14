Which Yankees players have also played for the Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid publishes a new game that tests the knowledge of baseball fans everywhere. Almost overnight, the Baseball Reference quiz challenge has gained widespread popularity.

The Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 square with nine open spaces. It is up to the user to take into account the hints given on both axes to populate the squares with names of relevant MLB players. Career achievements or team names that the player in question has played for are used as clues.

On August 14, one of the square in the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have played for the New York Yankees as well as the Cleveland Guardians/Indians. Today, we are taking a look at some of those names.

Players who have played for Guardians and Yankees | MLB Immaculate Grid August 14

CC Sabathia is a former starter who now acts as a diversity advisor to MLB. Over the course of his 19-year career, Sabathia had some pretty significant moments. A 20th overall draft pick of the Cleveland Indians in 1998, the 6-foot-6 leftie made his debut for Cleveland in 2001. That year, he tossed 180 innings, posting a 17-5 record to finish second in AL Rookie of the Year voting. In 2007, Sabathia went 19-7 with a 3.21 ERA and an MLB-best 240 innings to win the Cy Young. In 2009, Sabathia came to the New York Yankees, where he won that year's World Series, and remained a member of the pinstripes until his retirement in 2019.

Current Yankees manager Aaron Boone also played for both franchises. Although Boone's best years came as a member of the Cincinnati Reds during the late 1990s, he appeared for both the Indians and Yankees for brief stints. His best season for either team came as an Indian in 2006, when he hit .243/.299/.378 with 16 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Bartolo Colon played for a total of eleven MLB teams over his 21-year career. The Cleveland Indians were the first team that gave 18-year old Colon a chance to escape the grueling labor of his family's coffee farm in the DR. After signing a bonus with the Indians in 1997, Colon posted a 3.71 ERA and a record of 14-9 to win an All-Star nod in his second season. Over a decade later, Colon would make 26 starts for the 2011 Yankees, amassing a 4.00 ERA and a record of 8-10.

Pitcher Corey Kluber is the only player in Cleveland baseball history to win more than one Cy Young Award. Doing so in both 2014 and 2017, Kluber led the MLB in wins, ERA, complete games, shutouts, and ERA+ in 2017. In 2021, he signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Yankees, and recorded his 100th career win against the Detroit Tigers on May 2 of that year.