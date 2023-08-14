Which Yankees players have also played for the Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 14

Every single day, baseball fans can delight in an Immaculate Grid baseball quiz game. Fans, young and old, are able to test out their knowledge of some of the game's biggest names.

The Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 square with nine answer boxes. It is up to users to consider the clues given along the x and y axes to determine which applicable MLB player names can be entered.

Among the other questions asked by the Immaculate Grid on August 14 were players who have played for both the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals. Despite playing in different leagues and seeing relatively little of each other, some big names have suited up for both.

"Immaculate Grid 134. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Which players have played for the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees? | MLB Immaculate Grid August 14

In 2001, a 25-year-old Dominican hit .268/.304/.432 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs to finish third in Rookie of the Year voting. That youngster was named Alfonso Soriano, and the following season, he led the league in runs, hits, stolen bases and plate appearances.

Despite setting an MLB leadoff home run record in 2003, Soriano was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2004, and to the Nationals a year later.

"September 22nd, 2003. Alfonso Soriano hit his 13th lead-off home run of the season, which set the single-season record for lead-off homeruns." - Linda

At 6-foot-10, pitcher Randy Johnson was the tallest player in MLB history when he began pitching for the Montreal Expos in 1988. While the Expos would move south to become the Washington Nationals about fifteen years later, it still counts.

Johnson is a former pitching Triple Crown winner who is one of only two pitchers to win four Cy Young Awards. Known for his excellence on the Arizona Diamondbacks of the early 2000s, Johnson spent the 2005 and 2006 seasons pitching for the Yankees.

In 2006, New York Yankees pitcher Chien-Ming Wang was one of the best arms in baseball. Wang posted an AL-best 19 wins, alongside a 3.63 ERA to finish second in that year's AL Cy Young voting, losing out to Johan Santana of the Minnesota Twins.

After injuries sidelined him for all of 2010, Wang rejoined the MLB in a Washington Nationals uniform. However, the former star could not regain his touch, and had a cumulative ERA of 5.55 during his three seasons with the Nats.

"April 30, 2005. Chien-Ming Wang goes seven strong in his MLB debut" - NY Yankees Throwbacks

First baseman Nick Johnson was one of the players who made the move from Montreal to Washington in 2004. Prior to joining the Expos earlier that year, the first baseman played for the New York Yankees, hitting .236/.341/.389 with 17 home runs and 76 RBIs between 2000 and 2001 for the Bronx Bombers.