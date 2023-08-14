Which Yankees players have recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14

The New York Yankees have seen several of their players achieve the impressive feat of recording 30 or more stolen bases in a single MLB season. As we explore the MLB Immaculate Grid for August 14, let's delve deeper into the achievements of four remarkable players:

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14: Which Yankees players have recorded 30+ SB in a season?

Jacoby Ellsbury (2014): Ellsbury's speed was on full display in 2014 as he swiped an impressive 39 bases. His blend of power and agility helped him contribute both offensively and defensively. Ellsbury played for the New York Yankees from 2014 until his retirement in 2017.

Brett Gardner (2010, 2011): Gardner showcased his base-stealing prowess in back-to-back seasons, recording 49 and 47 stolen bases in 2011 and 2010, respectively.

Derek Jeter (2002, 2006, 2009): Jeter's leadership and skill set extended beyond his bat and glove; he showcased his baserunning ability by reaching the 30+ SB mark in three seasons. Derek Jeter is considered one of the best players in Yankees’ history, earning five world series championships.

Alfonso Soriano (2002, 2003): Soriano's power and speed were on full display in 2003 and 2002 when he recorded 35 and 41 stolen bases, respectively. His ability to hit for both average and power made him a dynamic player in the Yankees' lineup.

Other Yankees players to achieve this base-stealing feat:

Rickey Henderson (1988, 1987, 1986, 1985)

Willie Randolph (1980, 1979, 1978, 1976)

Mickey Rivers (1976)

Bobby Bonds (1975)

Horace Clarke (1969)

The MLB Immaculate grid for August 14 features the Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, and New York Yankees, as well as stats such as 30+ stolen bases in a single season, and 200+ hits. Statistical accuracy to Yankees players with 30+ SB in one season is 30% at the time of writing.