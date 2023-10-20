Which Yankees players have recorded less than 3.00 ERA in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 20

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 201st puzzle on Friday, Oct. 20. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

On Friday, one grid requires fans to guess which New York Yankees player has recorded less than a 3.00 ERA in a season. Interestingly, there are 329 players to choose from.

One of the more recent players to achieve the feat is Nestor Cortes.

Cortes finished the 2021 season with a 2.90 ERA while playing for the Yankees. The left-handed pitcher started in 14 of the 22 games that he played during the campaign, racking up 103 strikeouts and 22 walks.

Cortes played one season with the Yankees in 2018 before returning to the franchise in 2021. He has one All-Star honor in his career, which he earned last year.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 20: Other Yankees players who have recorded less than 3.00 ERA in a season

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 20

Brandon McCarthy

McCarthy played with the New York Yankees for one season in 2014. He ended that campaign with 82 strikeouts,13 walks and a 2.89 ERA across 90.1 innings pitched.

McCarthy ended his MLB career with a 69–75 record. He recorded 908 strikeouts and had a 4.20 ERA during his time in the Majors.

Tom Gordon

Gordon played with the Yankees from 2004 to 2005. In his first season with the franchise, he racked up 96 strikeouts and 23 walks across 89.2 innings pitched at a 2.21 ERA.

Gordon earned three All-Star honors during his career and won the AL Rolaids Relief Man Award while playing for the Boston Red Sox in 1998.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.