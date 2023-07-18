Which Yankees players have won the Silver Slugger Award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

Today's edition of the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features Silver Slugger winners who played for the New York Yankees.
Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 18 edition of the game:
The final clue along the horizontal plane is a Silver Slugger winner, while the first clue along the vertical plane is the New York Yankees. Hence, the correct answer will be the names of players who won the Silver Slugger while playing for the Yankees.
There are a total of 23 players who have won a Silver Slugger award while playing for the New York Yankees. Among them, one of the biggest names is none other than Aaron Judge, who last won the award in 2022.
Judge started his MLB career with the Yankees in 2016 and has won the award thrice since then, first in 2017 and then in 2021 and 2022.
Other New York Yankees players who have won the Silver Slugger Award in the MLB
While Aaron Judge is the latest winner of the award and the undisputed slugger in the MLB today, there have been some big names who have won it in the past.
Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter won the Silver Slugger award five times during his 20-year career with the Bombers. Another big name on the list is Alex Rodriguez, who won the award 10 times in his illustrious career, three of those coming during his time with the Yankees.
Some other Yankees players who have also won the award include Robinson Cano, Jorge Posada and Jason Giambi.
Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault