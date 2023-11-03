Whit Merrifield set to be a free agent after Blue Jays and star slugger's mutual opt-out

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to enter the offseason with a significant development as second baseman Whit Merrifield becomes a free agent. The decision comes after both the team and the seasoned player opted to decline an $18-million mutual option for the upcoming season, as officially announced by the club on Thursday.

According to reports, the Toronto Blue Jays have decided not no renovate Whit Merrifield’s contract, officialy making him a free agent.

The move didn’t come as a surprise, especially considering Merrifield’s struggles in the latter part of the 2023 season, particularly after his All-Star Game appearance. Despite his three-time All-Star status, the 34-year-old infielder faced challenges that affected his performance on the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the 145 games played during the 2023 season, Merrifield posted a slash line of .272/.318/.382, contributing 11 home runs, 67 RBIs, and an impressive 26 stolen bases. However, his decline in the second half of the season and the absence of starts in the Blue Jays’ two playoff games against the Minnesota Twins likely played a role in the decision to explore free agency.

Whit Merrifield became a valuable asset for the Blue Jays despite decisions not to renovate.

Merrifield’s journey with the Blue Jays began in 2022 when he was acquired from the Kansas City Royals just before the trade deadline. Despite the mutual option decline, Merrifield’s impact during his tenure with the Blue Jays shouldn’t be overlooked. His versatility, offensive contributions, and base-stealing prowess have made him a valuable asset.

Whit Merrifield posted a slash line of .272/.318/.382 in 145 games played in 2023.

As Merrifield ventures into free agency, teams across the league may have express interest in securing the services of the experienced second baseman. The offseason will unveil the next chapter in Merrifield’s career, with potential suitors evaluating how his skill set could enhance their roster for the upcoming season. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, face the tak of reshaping their roster and addressing the void left by Merrifield’s departure as they navigate the intricate landscape of the MLB season.