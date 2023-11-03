Whit Merrifield and Toronto Blue Jays decline mutual option, 3x All-Star becomes unrestricted free agent

Whit Merrifield's tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end as both parties decline the mutual option on his contract for next season. The three-time All-Star's contract for the 2024 season would have been valued at $18 million, however, after not picking up the option, the infielder joins the growing unrestricted free agent pool.

Expand Tweet

"The Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield have both declined the $18M mutual option on his contract for next season, the club announced." - @Sportsnet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a disappointing ending to the Toronto Blue Jays' season, it seemed that the roster was going to see several changes, with Whit Merrifield's departure being one of them. The versatile 34-year-old infielder should draw interest from contenders across the MLB, as he has proven himself to be an effective on-base threat throughout his career.

It remains to be seen where Merrifield will sign, however, even as he progresses toward the end of his career, he has remained productive at the major league level. Through 145 games with the Toronto Blue Jays last season, Merrifield posted a solid .272 batting average with 11 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases, earning the third All-Star selection of his career.

Expand Tweet

"Slick Whit The Bat. Congrats to #SilverSlugger Award Finalist, @WhitMerrifield!" - @BlueJays

Although he may no longer be the 40+ stolen base guy that he was earlier in his career with the Kansas City Royals, Merrifield's ability to not only threaten at the plate but on the base path as well makes him an intriguing free agent.

Whit Merrifield should be able to secure a multi-year contract with a contender who is not only looking to add an above-average hitter but also a base-stealing threat. The San Francisco Giants could emerge as a potential landing spot for the veteran slugger given the fact that they finished dead last in stolen bases last season.

Whit Merrifield is one of several Toronto Blue Jays hitting free agency

The Toronto Blue Jays had a rollercoaster season during the 2023 campaign. After entering the year with World Series aspirations, the roster was inconsistent throughout the year, however, they managed to secure an AL Wild Card spot. Ultimately, the Blue Jays fell to the Minnesota Twins, ending their season after only two playoff games.

Now, the team will need to address several roster vacancies before next year. Whit Merrifield now joins a number of Blue Jays that could become highly sought-after free agents, including Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, and Hyun-Jin Ryu.