After a poor outing in the 2023 season, where the Chicago White Sox finished 61-101 and fourth in AL Central, the team is looking for a rebound season. According to reports, the White Sox have signed Paul DeJong to a one-year deal. However, the agreement is subject to a successful physical, and as such, the White Sox haven't made the deal official.

However, the White Sox fans aren't that happy with the team's acquisition and took to social media to term the move uninteresting.

""Landing”. Dude is barely replacement level" said one fan

"Must be rough to sign with a new team & other than the money, there is zero excitement. Seeing as the Six are already eliminated from contention," said another fan.

Paul DeJong 2023 MLB season

Paul DeJong started the 2023 season on the injured list for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals, who he joined in 2017, traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Matt Svanson.

He played only 13 games for the Blue Jays, where he struggled immensely, prompting the club to designate him for assignment and eventually release him earlier this August. However, the following day he signed with the San Francisco Giants. His debut game with the NL West team was spectacular going 3-for-5 but he struggled to keep that form up.

He batted .184/.180/.286 in 18 games for the Giants, with one home run and five RBI. Earlier in September, the San Francisco Giants released him.

The 2019 All-Star will be looking for a rebound season with the White Sox, who too endured a difficult season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates.