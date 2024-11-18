White Sox Free Agency Update: Former Orioles OF agrees to deal with 121-loss team

The Chicago White Sox are in agreement with Austin Slater, a former Baltimore Orioles outfielder. While the big dominoes have yet even to consider falling in free agency, some smaller pieces have already found homes. That includes Slater, who appeared in 33 games for the Orioles last year.

Jon Heyman broke the news:

"NEWS: Veteran OF Austin Slater has an agreement for an MLB deal with the White Sox."

Slater is joining a team that is coming off a 121-loss season. In MLB history, only the Cleveland Spiders from the dead ball era have had a worse season.

This is not a surprising move. Even rebuilding teams need veterans. And the White Sox could do what so many "bad" teams do. Signing veterans who fly under the radar to short-term contracts is a perfect opportunity.

If they're good, they're a deadline rental to acquire more prospects. If they're bad, then it doesn't hurt an already bad team and it's a short-term commitment.

The terms of the deal were not revealed, but it is probably a short-term deal for low AAV, which makes Slater easily tradeable next year if things go well for him individually. Slater spent most of his career with the San Francisco Giants before playing for the Cincinnati Reds and Orioles.

White Sox won't have to make a corresponding move for Austin Slater

Since Austin Slater is inking an MLB deal and not a minor league contract, he will have to land on the 40-man roster. Ordinarily, this might mean that the team may need to move someone off or make another deal.

Austin Slater has landed with the White Sox (Imagn)

However, the White Sox have space on their 40-man and won't need to do that. Once the Slater signing is official, he will be added without much fanfare. Some teams would sign these players to minor league deals, but the White Sox aren't exactly in a position to bring someone in who's not going to be a part of the MLB team.

