White Sox GM makes feelings about outfield star Luis Robert Jr. amid interest from other teams as trade deadline nears

Just like how the season has been going for the Chicago White Sox, All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has had a hard time finding his footing so far. Robert has posted a poultry .188/.311/.455 slash line with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in across 239 at-bats. Despite his struggles, rumors have swirled around that several clubs have expressed interest in acquiring the young star.

In a recent interview, White Sox general manager Chris Getz made his stance clear regarding Robert's trade rumors.

"Are other teams interested in Luis Robert Jr.? Of course … you don’t get an opportunity to potentially acquire a player of his talent. But it’s got to make sense, we’re not actively shopping Luis Robert Jr. because we like him with the Chicago White Sox as we continue to build our position that we have for the future of the organization," Getz stated. (0:32-0:53)

Getz dropped by on the lates episode MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM to clear up Robert's status and what the club's plans are moving forward. It can be reminisced that the Gold Glover signed a six-year, $50 million deal ahead of the 2020 season with team options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

"You know we have another two years with Luis Robert Jr., potentially with the Chicago White Sox. I get excited everyday knowing that he’s in the lineup. Do we want him to have his breakout offensively? Of course we do. It’s great for Luis because I know how hard he’s working and wants to make it happen. It just hasn’t clicked quite yet." (0:02-0:27)

The Southsiders' executive further praised Robert and indicated that a talent like the outfield star is hard to find, that's why clubs are clamoring and inquiring about the latter's availability.

"He’s a great kid and is a good teammate. Hopefully, today is the day that he can ride it out ang get back to the offensive player that he’s capable of being. It’s a credit to him [with] all the attention that he’s getting from other clubs and the certainly just the publicity, because you just don’t see talent like this." (1:01-1:34)

Pope Leo XIV joins in White Sox chant

No matter how challenging the past few seasons have been for the Southsiders, the team's supporters can now find solace that the leader of the Catholic church is one of their own. On June 18, a video surfaced of the Pope joining the White Sox chants while tiding the popemobile.

Formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV was born and raised in the South Side of Chicago. A self-professed White Sox fan, the church leader was even captured on telecast when he attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series in what was then the U.S. Cellular Rate Field.

