White Sox legend targets Pedro Grifol with harsh criticism unrelated to 121-loss season 

Former Chicago White Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillen shared his thoughts about Pedro Grifol's time with the club, calling him the worst manager in history. The 55-year-old was fired in August last year after leading the Chicago club to its worst ever season in the MLB with 121 losses in the regular season.
According to Guillen's harsh criticism, Grifol was the worst not because of the record, but because he was insincere during his time as manager of the club.
Pedro Grifol is a former baseball player who spent nine years in the minor leagues playing for the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets. He later started his career as a coach with the Kansas City Royals in 2013 before being appointed manager of the White Sox in 2023. While the team struggled to a 61-101 finish in his first season in charge, his second season turned out to be one of the worst ever recorded, leading to his sacking in early August.
While Grifol has received criticism from several quarters because of the results, Ozzie Guillen called him the worst manager in franchise history for another reason.
Speaking on Wednesday's episode of the "Mully & Haugh Show", Guillen said:
"To me, we had the worst manager in the history of White Sox baseball, not because he lost 121 game. It's what he was saying.
"Pedro was tricking everybody, ‘Oh, look at this, we work on it, we do this, do that.’ When he was lying to everyone, everyone," he added.
Guillen knows what it takes to manage an MLB team from his experience as a manager with the White Sox and Miami Marlins. While he condemned Pedro Grifol's time in office, he also said that he has seen encouraging signs from new manager Will Venable. The club is currently 4-13 in the MLB and it remains to be seen where this season will take them.
White Sox DFA Mike Clevinger after Tuesday's 12-3 loss vs Athletics
The Chicago White Sox designated right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger for assignment on Wednesday and promoted Steven Wilson from Triple-A Charlotte after losing 12-3 to the Athletics on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has been with the club for a little over two years, recording a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts and eight relief appearances.
This season, Clevinger has gone 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in five outings as a relief pitcher. In Tuesday's loss, the veteran gave up three runs in the ninth, which will likely be his last MLB appearance with the club.