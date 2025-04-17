White Sox legend targets Pedro Grifol with harsh criticism unrelated to 121-loss season 

Former Chicago White Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillen shared his thoughts about Pedro Grifol's time with the club, calling him the worst manager in history. The 55-year-old was fired in August last year after leading the Chicago club to its worst ever season in the MLB with 121 losses in the regular season.

Ad

According to Guillen's harsh criticism, Grifol was the worst not because of the record, but because he was insincere during his time as manager of the club.

Pedro Grifol is a former baseball player who spent nine years in the minor leagues playing for the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets. He later started his career as a coach with the Kansas City Royals in 2013 before being appointed manager of the White Sox in 2023. While the team struggled to a 61-101 finish in his first season in charge, his second season turned out to be one of the worst ever recorded, leading to his sacking in early August.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Grifol has received criticism from several quarters because of the results, Ozzie Guillen called him the worst manager in franchise history for another reason.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of the "Mully & Haugh Show", Guillen said:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"To me, we had the worst manager in the history of White Sox baseball, not because he lost 121 game. It's what he was saying.

"Pedro was tricking everybody, ‘Oh, look at this, we work on it, we do this, do that.’ When he was lying to everyone, everyone," he added.

Guillen knows what it takes to manage an MLB team from his experience as a manager with the White Sox and Miami Marlins. While he condemned Pedro Grifol's time in office, he also said that he has seen encouraging signs from new manager Will Venable. The club is currently 4-13 in the MLB and it remains to be seen where this season will take them.

Ad

White Sox DFA Mike Clevinger after Tuesday's 12-3 loss vs Athletics

The Chicago White Sox designated right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger for assignment on Wednesday and promoted Steven Wilson from Triple-A Charlotte after losing 12-3 to the Athletics on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has been with the club for a little over two years, recording a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts and eight relief appearances.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This season, Clevinger has gone 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in five outings as a relief pitcher. In Tuesday's loss, the veteran gave up three runs in the ninth, which will likely be his last MLB appearance with the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More