White Sox Manager Candidates: Who to consider for managerial opening after Tony La Russa

The Chicago White Sox will part ways with manager Tony La Russa following the 2022 season. La Russa has managed in the MLB since 1979, making him the longest serving active manager in baseball.

Tony La Russa has won the World Series three times as a manager. His first victory came with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. He then went on to win the trophy with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

"Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement as manager today. One of the greatest managers in history. @BNightengale 1st" - @ Jon Heyman

Although La Russa left the White Sox in 1986, he returned in 2021 after a 10-year hiatus from managing. La Russa won the AL Central title with the White Sox in 2021. As much as fans in the Windy City will miss Tony La Russa, the question now is, who will replace him?

Firstly, Miguel Cairo is a name that is being floated around. Cairo is a Venezuelan who played 17 years in the MLB. Last month, as La Russa underwent treatment for a medical condition, Cairo took control. Under Cairo, the team has a record of 14-13. It remains to be seen if the White Sox management will see Cairo as a legitimate, long-term option going forward.

"Tony La Russa will announce his retirement as White Sox manager on Monday, per @BNightengale1" - @ Fox Sports: MLB

Joe Maddon, who is no stranger to Chi-town, is a name many have thought of. Maddon won the World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 after nearly a decade in Tampa Bay. There are a couple problems, however. Maddon's reputation was marred when he was fired by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season for failing to rally Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani's talent into wins. He also managed a cross-town rival.

Another serious option is veteran manager Bruce Bochy. Bochy is a hard-nosed manager with a record to show for it. As the manager of the San Francisco Giants, Bochy won 3 World Series' between 2007 and 2019. Bochy was eventually let go after missing the playoffs for a third straight season in 2019. Bochy is considered the front runner.

Chicago White Sox fans will miss Tony La Russa

We can only hope that the undisclosed health conditions did not play a role in La Russa's decision. At 77, La Russa was already the oldest currently serving manager in baseball. With the team in the midst of a rebuild, the White Sox might want somebody a little bit more "in touch" with their players.

