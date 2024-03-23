White Sox News: Veteran Sluggers Mike Moustakas and Kevin Pillar released from camp amid performance struggles, uncertainty hangs over team's roster

The Chicago White Sox have made some big changes to their roster. Veteran infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar have been let go. Both players had minor league contracts and were vying for roster spots but failed to impress in spring training, leading to their release.

Although Mustakas has been an All-Star three times, he had a rough time at the plate in spring training, hitting .195 in 46 at-bats. Last season, he split time between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels, finishing with a .247 batting average. Despite his baseball pedigree, Moustakas failed to demonstrate his previous form which made him a standout player earlier in his career.

Pillar, an 11-year veteran, also had a rough spring training, hitting .250 in 44 at-bats. Known for his defensive prowess and outfield versatility, Pilar's performance fell short of expectations, leading to his departure from the Chicago White Sox.

The release of these veterans comes as good news to younger players like Gavin Sheets.

The releases of Pillar and Moustakas open up opportunities for other players on the White Sox roster. The move will benefit Gavin Sheets in particular. Sheets has been hitting .296 with three home runs and five RBIs in spring training. The son of former player, Larry Sheets has a great chance to make an impact on the team this season.

With spring training right around the corner, the team is preparing for what should be an exciting season. The roster has now been reduced to 43 players, including 25 pitchers and a mix of infielders and outfielders.

The Chicago White Sox have bid farewell to Moustakas and Pillar, and have now turned their attention toward the team’s future, seeking to field the strongest possible lineup as they embark on their quest for success in the 2024 MLB season.

