White Sox’s Miguel Vargas exits game after jarring collision with Aaron Judge following 1st career grand slam

The Chicago White Sox's series opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday witnessed an early exit from first baseman Miguel Vargas after his collision with Aaron Judge.In the fifth inning of the game, Aaron Judge hit a grounder to third base where Curtis Mead collected the ball and threw to first baseman Miguel Vargas. As the White Sox first baseman tried to collect the ball, his left hand collided with Judge’s left thigh.Vargas was unable to catch the ball and fell to the ground after the collision. The error cost the home team a run as Ben Rice, who was at first, came around to break the tie and make it 5-4 for the Yankees as Judge moved to second.The White Sox infielder exited the game, reportedly suffering a left wrist contusion. Vargas is scheduled to undergo further testing after the game on Friday. Michael A. Taylor replaced him in the lineup while Mead moved to cover first and Brooks Baldwin moved from center field to third base.It was a bittersweet evening for the Chicago infielder as it was his home run in the second inning that helped the team make it 4-4 in the second inning. Vargas blasted a homer off Will Warren with the bases loaded for his first career grand slam.Yankees reclaim lead against White Sox as Miguel Vargas exits game with injuryWhile Miguel Vargas helped the White Sox tie the score in the second inning, the Yankees restored their advantage after scoring two runs in the fifth inning after Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s sacrifice fly to make it 6-4.The Yankees increased their advantage in the top of the eighth inning after a sac fly from Anthony Volpe was followed by a home run from Trent Grisham to make it 9-4.