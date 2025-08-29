  • home icon
  • White Sox’s Miguel Vargas exits game after jarring collision with Aaron Judge following 1st career grand slam

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 29, 2025 02:13 GMT
White Sox’s Miguel Vargas exits game after jarring collision with Aaron Judge following 1st career grand slam - Source: Imagn

The Chicago White Sox's series opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday witnessed an early exit from first baseman Miguel Vargas after his collision with Aaron Judge.

In the fifth inning of the game, Aaron Judge hit a grounder to third base where Curtis Mead collected the ball and threw to first baseman Miguel Vargas. As the White Sox first baseman tried to collect the ball, his left hand collided with Judge’s left thigh.

Vargas was unable to catch the ball and fell to the ground after the collision. The error cost the home team a run as Ben Rice, who was at first, came around to break the tie and make it 5-4 for the Yankees as Judge moved to second.

The White Sox infielder exited the game, reportedly suffering a left wrist contusion. Vargas is scheduled to undergo further testing after the game on Friday. Michael A. Taylor replaced him in the lineup while Mead moved to cover first and Brooks Baldwin moved from center field to third base.

It was a bittersweet evening for the Chicago infielder as it was his home run in the second inning that helped the team make it 4-4 in the second inning. Vargas blasted a homer off Will Warren with the bases loaded for his first career grand slam.

Yankees reclaim lead against White Sox as Miguel Vargas exits game with injury

While Miguel Vargas helped the White Sox tie the score in the second inning, the Yankees restored their advantage after scoring two runs in the fifth inning after Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s sacrifice fly to make it 6-4.

The Yankees increased their advantage in the top of the eighth inning after a sac fly from Anthony Volpe was followed by a home run from Trent Grisham to make it 9-4.

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

