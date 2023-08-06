White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is known for playing the game with gusto and intensity. On Saturday, his overzealous nature caught up with him in an ugly incident.

What began with an innocent slide into second, turned into Anderson and Cleveland Guardians' third baseman Jose Ramirez trading punches. The 35,823 fans in attendance at Progressive Field were stunned to see the two All-Stars go at it.

The altercation stemmed from Anderson apparantly tagging Ramirez too hard. The Guardians slugger took a few punches early in the tussle, but ended it with a right punch that floored him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anderson is known for his vocal and outspoken style. After the highly publicized brawl, the team at Talkin' Baseball retrieved an old post where the Chicago White Sox infielder discusses his fighting strategy.

"Hook, Right #Goodnight #TKO"

The message is 11 years old and went viral online after Anderson was knocked to the ground by a powerful right hook from Ramirez. The post was later deleted by the righty hitter.

"It has been deleted" - Talkin' Baseball

Before things got out of control, Anderson's teammates intervened and broke up the fight.

The Chicago White Sox went on to win the game 7-4. The two teams will face each other again on Sunday and it will be interesting to see either player on the lineup card.

White Sox infielder Tim Anderson will likely face a suspension for his fight with Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson square off in Cleveland

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez went on to state after the game that he was defending himself. He accused Anderson of "disrespecting the game" on several occassions and seemed to have had enough of his antics.

"José Ramírez didn’t hold back when talking about Tim Anderson" - Jomboy Media

The MLB has not made an announcement yet, but the bench clearing brawl will likely lead to a suspension for both players.

Tim Anderson may be wise to take some of his own advice before his next fight. For now though, he is busy deleting old Tweets before he faces the consequences of his most recent incident.