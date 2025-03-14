White Sox sportscaster finds silver lining after brutal 2024 season

The Chicago White Sox will look to build on a new, positive energy heading into this season after a brutal 121-loss season in 2024, ChiSox sportscaster Brooke Fletcher believes.

Ad

On MLB Network published on March 13, Fletcher outlined how there’s a new vibe in the Chicago White Sox clubhouse. That positive energy has filled the club with optimism after a season to forget in 2024.

Fletcher provided her take on this season’s clubhouse atmosphere:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“When I got into the clubhouse, you can tell there’s a different energy in the room, and that starts with Will Venable.”

Ad

Trending

Fletcher singled out the White Sox manager as the main reason for the optimism surrounding this year’s squad. Fletcher praised Venable’s leadership skills by declaring:

“When he goes into a room, he just has this natural ability just to command a room.”

That unique ability is what has infused the team with a renewed sense of optimism as they look to build on the positives from last season’s awful results.

Ad

Fletcher added on why players are motivated to be their best in 2025:

“You have a lot of hungry guys. You have young guys that are hungry, trying to themselves and the veterans that they have, coming off down years or just trying to revamp their career.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the Chicago White Sox aren't expected to be close to contention this season, there's hope that the 2025 edition can turn things around and begin marching toward contention.

White Sox manager opens up about expectations for this upcoming season

White Sox manager Will Venable discussed his expectations for this upcoming season as part of MLB Network’s 30 Clubs in 15 Days series.

Ad

Venable discussed his desire to take on the challenge that comes with leading a complete rebuild in Chicago:

“The idea of being on the ground floor, building something as attractive and certainly just going into the interview process, getting understanding from Getz and his vision, seeing how much he’s accomplished in a year, I have full confidence that this organization is headed in the right direction.”

Ad

Venable went on to discuss his philosophy for the 2025 season:

“Right now, it’s just about going out there and competing every day. I think how that looks on a daily basis is going to be a result of who we have and how we can maximize our skill sets out there. But we know we just have to go out there and compete.”

With Chicago not expected to factor in the AL Central race, the team has a chance to build on the young talent on the roster under Will Venable. Fans and the organization will hope that the team can move on from last season’s 121-loss campaign into a more respectable record in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback