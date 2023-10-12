Recently, the Columbian singer Manuel Turizo visited the town as part of his #2000USATour, and his close friend from his hometown, Chicago White Sox star Luis Patino, paid him a visit and presented him with a surprise gift.

The 23-year-old Columbia-born player gifted his friend a customized Chicago White Sox jersey with ‘Turizo 2000’ written on its back as a gesture to support his tour. He even brought his own jersey to have it signed by his 23-year-old friend with a personal note written in Latin on the back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luis Patino then posted a reel of him sharing this heartfelt moment with his friend Manuel Torizo followed by a few glimpses of the concert on his official Instagram handle. The translation of the caption from Latin to English reads as below:

“Representing the Coast in Chicago 🇨🇴🍾🔥"

"What a show brother, @manuelturizo and a quality as a person🙏🏾 a pleasure 🤟🏾 @julianturizo another quality" 💪🏽

"MONTERÍA AND KEELA IN THE HOUSE ⚡️”

The post attracted a lot of positive comments posted in Latin.

“Un gusto hermano, muchos éxitos y arriba Colombia! 🇨🇴” – wrote Manuel’s brother Julian

“Que chulo mi niño ❤️” – wrote a follower

“Awww que es esta belleza 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” – wrote another follower

“Waoooo 😍😍 mori 🔥” – wrote another one

Source: Instagram

Luis Fernando Patiño Arzuza is a Columbian baseball player. He plays as a pitcher for the Chicago White Cox in Major League Baseball. Prior to joining the Chicago White Cox in August 2023, Luis played for the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Deigo Padres.

Luis Patino’s recent move to a new team

After playing for the Tampa Bay Rays for almost three years, the Chicago White Sox acquired right-handed pitcher Luis Patino at the trade deadline. In addition to the new addition, the Chicago White Sox dealt away with Keynan Middleton to the New York Yankees. It is reported that Patino closed a one-year deal at an average annual salary of $720,000.