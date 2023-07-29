White Sox Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Keynan Middleton as deals linking pitcher emerge

Pitcher Keynan Middleton has been working hard to get his career back on track. After quickly gaining notoriety in his early years in the league, the reliever has witnessed his numbers slide in recent times.

A native of Portland, Oregon, Middleton was originally came to the White Sox training camp ahead of the 2023 season as a non-roster invitee. Despite a rather dismal year in 2022, Middleton has been on a road to redemption.

In 38 appearances for the White Sox this year, Keynan Middleton has a 3.82 ERA alongside 46 strikeouts in 35 innings. Now, it appears as though he may be a trade asset for his team.

With the Chicago White Sox having dealt pitchers Lucas Giolito and Kendall Graveman, many think Middleton may be next. If he is, let's look at three teams that might be interested.

#3 Arizona Diamondbacks

On account of their 55-49 record, the Arizona Diamondbacks are intent on making the postseason for the first time since 2017. However, a weak bullpen may be an Achilles heel for the team.

"Keynan Middleton, K'ing the Side" - Rob Friedman

With an ERA of 4.56, the D-Backs bullpen has been seriously struggling. If the Snakes want to improve their chances of getting somewhere in the postseason, perhaps an affordable arm like Middleton is a real option.

#2 Los Angeles Angels

For the Los Angeles Angels, it's now or never. The team has not made the postseason since 2014, and has not won a playoff game since 2009.

In addition to indicating they have no intent to trade Shohei Ohtani, GM Perry Minasian has been a busy man.

In addition to signing infielder Mike Moustakas, the Angels recently acquired Middleton's former teammate Lucas Giolito.

With set-up man Aaron Loup and Sam Bachman looking questionable, a player like Middleton could be just what the Halos need. Moreover, Middleton is no stranger to the team, having played for them between 2017 and 2020.

"This is Keynan Middleton. He throws 100." - Jeff Fletcher

#1 Texas Rangers

Despite having one of the MLB's best records, the Texas Rangers have one of the worst bullpen. With a cumulative ERA of 4.83, the Rangers rank 27th out of 30 teams when it comes to average number of runs surrendered by their bullpen.

Everyone knows this team has some big playoff aspirations. It could be argued that the team's pitching woes are bigger than one player, but adding an arm like 6-foot-3 Keynan Middleton may be able to help their chances.